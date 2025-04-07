Commanders hire former All-Pro to coaching staff
The Washington Commanders are adding a household name to their coaching staff.
According to ESPN insider Mike Reiss, the Commanders are hiring former All-Pro wide receiver Wes Welker as a personnel analyst.
"Wes Welker, who was in the news last week as a worthy nominee for the Patriots Hall of Fame (672 catches over 6 regular seasons + another 69 in playoffs), is in the news again this week," Reiss tweeted. "Welker, the former Dolphins WRs coach, has landed on the Commanders staff, per sources."
Welker to the Commanders
Welker, who turns 44 next month, went undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2004 and signed with the San Diego Chargers, but he is best known for his six seasons with the New England Patriots, where he was named an All-Pro four times and went to five Pro Bowls.
Welker finished out his career with two seasons on the Denver Broncos and a final season with the St. Louis Rams in 2015.
Since retiring from playing, Welker has bounced around the league as an assistant with the Houston Texans (2017-18), San Francisco 49ers (2019-21) and Miami Dolphins (2022-24).
His tenures in New England and San Francisco overlapped with general manager Adam Peters, who he'll reunite with in the nation's capital.
