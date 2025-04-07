Commanders get Jayden Daniels another weapon in NFL Draft prediction
The Washington Commanders have done a lot to improve their wide receiver room by trading for Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers.
However, they may not be done as NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter suggests that the Commanders could select Ole Miss wideout Tre Harris in the second round.
Harris to the Commanders?
"While Washington has upgraded its receiver corps with the addition of, quarterback Jayden Daniels still needs a big-bodied big-play threat like Harris to pair with Deebo Samuel and round out the offense," Reuter writes.
Harris, 23, began his collegiate career at Louisiana Tech before spending his last two seasons at Ole Miss. In just eight games with the Rebels in 2024, Harris caught for over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns, making him one of the best wideouts in the country.
If Harris can continue to play like that in the pros, he should have a long career in the NFL.
