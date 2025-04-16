Commander Country

Bills GM raves about Commanders leadership duo Dan Quinn and Adam Peters

The Washington Commanders' new brass turned the ship around very quickly.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 5, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn (L) smiles as Commanders general manager Adam Peters (R) speaks during Quinn's introductory press conference at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

There might be a mutual respect between the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills as the two teams who came up short of reaching the Super Bowl as Conference Championship losers.

Both teams improved from the year before only to fall just short of their goal in reaching a Super Bowl.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane praised Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters for their jobs in their first year in the nation's capital.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn celebrates with tight end John Bates
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn celebrates with tight end John Bates / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Rival GM praises Commanders moves

"I don't think you say, 'Hey, we're just going to put him around young guys and we're going to build this,'" Beane said via ESPN insider John Keim. "If you don't have enough vets to kind of show them the ropes, that can be a little dangerous. But you also don't want a team that in three years ages out from him and he's got to all of a sudden have an influx. Adam and coach Quinn did a great job with that."

The Commanders will be able to further push their change as Quinn and Peters embark on their second season together in Washington. That begins with the NFL Draft next week at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

