Bills GM raves about Commanders leadership duo Dan Quinn and Adam Peters
There might be a mutual respect between the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills as the two teams who came up short of reaching the Super Bowl as Conference Championship losers.
Both teams improved from the year before only to fall just short of their goal in reaching a Super Bowl.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane praised Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters for their jobs in their first year in the nation's capital.
Rival GM praises Commanders moves
"I don't think you say, 'Hey, we're just going to put him around young guys and we're going to build this,'" Beane said via ESPN insider John Keim. "If you don't have enough vets to kind of show them the ropes, that can be a little dangerous. But you also don't want a team that in three years ages out from him and he's got to all of a sudden have an influx. Adam and coach Quinn did a great job with that."
The Commanders will be able to further push their change as Quinn and Peters embark on their second season together in Washington. That begins with the NFL Draft next week at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.
