Analyst calls for Commanders rival Cowboys to finally make 'splashy move'
The Washington Commanders' rival Dallas Cowboys have been mocked far and wide for plenty of things over the years.
Last offseason, as the Commanders signed dozens of players and prepared to draft a franchise quarterback the Cowboys were going 'all in' on trying to win another Super Bowl.
Every day that passed after owner Jerry Jones made the now infamous comment without a big signing, and especially after a big move was made elsewhere, the Washington rival became a bigger and bigger butt of the joke they themselves created.
NFL Network analyst David Carr, when asked to identify a trade he'd love to see on draft weekend, is calling on the Cowboys to make the splash move it seemingly promised to make in 2024. Sort of a 'better late than never' proposition.
Carr says, the idea has merit simply looking at Jones' past.
"Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a history of making splashy moves for offensive talent. He jumped up the draft board for Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith (No. 17 overall in 1990) and star wide receiver Dez Bryant (No. 24 in 2010). Now, he could look to fill Dallas' major need at running back with Boise State's Ashton Jeanty," says Carr. "Though the Cowboys likely would have to trade up from No. 12 overall into the top 10 in order to land the Heisman runner-up. Jeanty would immediately boost a run game that ranked 27th last season."
Commanders fans wouldn't be too happy to see Dallas make such a move, especially because in the immediate aftermath of it, it would receive widespread praise.
We'll see if Jones finally delivers on the check his mouth wrote, or if the Cowboys continue to passively try to fix their mistakes of the past.
