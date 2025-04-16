Commanders nemesis and former Cowboys star retires from NFL
The Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys have arguably the NFL's best rivalry, especially when both teams are at or near the top of the league.
Those types of rivalries tend to place names of opponents into the minds of other fanbases for all time. For Commanders fans, as much hatred as they have for the Cowboys there are players that earn enough respect from them that they celebrate when the day comes they'll no longer see that player in opposing colors again.
That time has come for offensive tackle Tyron Smith, a player Washington fans once hoped would sign here after he left Dallas in the 2024 offseason.
Instead of joining the Commanders like so many of his teammates did, Smith headed to the New York Jets.
After one season with that team, he is now retiring with the Cowboys, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Sources: Cowboys legendary LT Tyron Smith is set to sign a one-day contract and retire as one of the organization’s all-time greats," said Rapoport.
"A five-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, Smith played 13 stellar seasons in Dallas before his final season with the Jets."
Washington fans were happy that if Smith wasn't coming here he was at least leaving the Cowboys. Now, plenty are certainly happy to see him retiring, which of course is the ultimate sign of competitive respect.
