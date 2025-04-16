Commander Country

Commanders nemesis and former Cowboys star retires from NFL

A former Dallas Cowboys star is retiring after leaving the NFC East in 2024, no longer going up against the Washington Commanders.

David Harrison

Sep 24, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detail view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detail view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys have arguably the NFL's best rivalry, especially when both teams are at or near the top of the league.

Those types of rivalries tend to place names of opponents into the minds of other fanbases for all time. For Commanders fans, as much hatred as they have for the Cowboys there are players that earn enough respect from them that they celebrate when the day comes they'll no longer see that player in opposing colors again.

That time has come for offensive tackle Tyron Smith, a player Washington fans once hoped would sign here after he left Dallas in the 2024 offseason.

Washington Commanders defensive end Andre Jones Jr. (50) and Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith.
Washington Commanders defensive end Andre Jones Jr. (50) and Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Instead of joining the Commanders like so many of his teammates did, Smith headed to the New York Jets.

After one season with that team, he is now retiring with the Cowboys, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"Sources: Cowboys legendary LT Tyron Smith is set to sign a one-day contract and retire as one of the organization’s all-time greats," said Rapoport.

"A five-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, Smith played 13 stellar seasons in Dallas before his final season with the Jets."

Washington fans were happy that if Smith wasn't coming here he was at least leaving the Cowboys. Now, plenty are certainly happy to see him retiring, which of course is the ultimate sign of competitive respect.

David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

