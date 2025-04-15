Commander Country

Commanders OT Laremy Tunsil praised by Texans HC DeMeco Ryans

DeMeco Ryans coach Laremy Tunsil for two years before he was traded by the Houston Texans to the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil walks off the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns.
Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil walks off the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders made a stunning move at the start of free agency, acquiring Houston Texans Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil in a trade.

The deal sent Tunsil to the nation's capital while the Commanders had to surrender a 2025 third-round pick, a 2025 seventh-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2026 fourth-round pick.

Tunsil's former head coach DeMeco Ryans had nothing but great things to say about his former offensive tackle.

Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil runs onto the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals
Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil runs onto the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

DeMeco Ryans praises Laremy Tunsil

"They're getting one of the top one-on-one pass protectors in the NFL. It will definitely benefit Jayden having a guy he knows can protect his blind side," Ryans said via ESPN insider John Keim.

Having Tunsil protect Daniels' blindside will make him feel extremely comfortable staying in the pocket, allowing him to make more sound decisions that could lead to more scoring drives to the Commanders, which ultimately makes the team that much better.

