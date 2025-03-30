Commanders could get 'instant-impact playmaker' if they don't overthink it
PALM BEACH, Fl. -- Just because the Washington Commanders are picking 29th in this year's first round of the NFL Draft doesn't mean they can't add impactful talent near the end of Day 1.
In fact, almost every year we see a player drop to the end of the first round and people react by saying, 'I can't believe the league let (insert player name) fall to that team!' This year, the Commanders are hoping to be that team, and according to NFL.com's Bucky Brooks, there is at least one playmaker who could be in the running to be that player.
If Missouri receiver Luther Burden III falls to Washington at No. 29, it'll possibly be because some teams are overthinking things with the prospect, and Brooks would urge general manager Adam Peters not to make the same mistake.
"Few players have better catch-and-run tools than this Missouri product. A former five-star recruit, Burden dazzles with the ball in his hands, exhibiting outstanding speed, burst, and body control while eluding defenders on the perimeter. As a dynamic receiver/runner/returner with a stout frame (6-foot, 206 pounds) and good speed (4.41-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine), he reminds me of Deebo Samuel with the ball in his hands," says Brooks. "Burden has failed to generate the pre-draft buzz that usually surrounds do-it-all weapons with big-play potential. While the football world is seemingly sleeping on his talents, Burden should be an instant-impact playmaker wherever he lands."
Brooks also added in his column that he believes Burden to be a more polished route runner than Samuel was coming out of school.
If the Commanders were to add Burden alongside Samuel with receiver Terry McLaurin, quarterback Jayden Daniels would have perhaps the best platform of any second-year player in recent memory at his position to follow up on his impressive Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign.
Of course, many would wonder when Washington plans on getting busy upgrading the defense after letting defensive tackle Jonathan Allen walk to the Minnesota Vikings and not upgrading the edge group, at least on paper.
Peters has already shown in his one draft as the general manager of the Commanders that he isn't interested in reaching for a need at the expense of bypassing the right, and best, player for his roster.
So, if Burden is there at No. 29, and there are no better options on the defense or anywhere else for that matter, there's a good chance Peters takes Brooks' advice, and doesn't overthink the possibility of adding yet another playmaker to his offense.
READ MORE: Commanders must take advantage with Jayden Daniels rookie contract
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders land National Champion receiver in newest NFL Mock Draft
• Former Commanders assistant coach hired by Georgia Bulldogs
• Analyst's favorite and least favorite Commanders move both on defense
• Commanders should still be targeting $30+ million edge defender