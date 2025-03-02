3 NFL Draft prospects who helped themselves on DB/TE day at the Scouting Combine
The NFL Scouting Combine is where the Washington Commanders aim to find out a little bit more about what each prospect has to bring to their team.
In the end of it all, less than a dozen competitiors will become Commanders, but that won't stop them from putting on a show for any of the 32 teams present for the workouts inside Lucas Oil Stadium.
These three defensive backs and tight ends all gave rise to their draft stock this weekend according to NFL.com's Chad Reuter, and could be on the radar for Washington to select them in this year's NFL Draft.
CB JAHDAE BARRON, TEXAS
Easily our favorite defensive back in this year's class, Barron was an early 'Mock Draft Monday' target at pick No. 29.
After his performance at the Scouting Combine, however, he may have put himself out of reach of the Commanders on Day 1.
"Barron needed to fly in the 40-yard dash after measuring on the smaller side (5-foot-10 3/4, 29 5/8-inch arms), and he did not disappoint," says Reuter. "His 4.39-second 40-yard dash and 1.5-second 10-yard split at 194 pounds proved he has the speed to play outside against NFL receivers, a major boon for his draft stock. All-Pro CB Trent McDuffie had similar size (5-10 3/4, 193) and length (29 3/4 arms) at the 2022 combine, and Barron bested McDuffie's 40 time (4.44)."
Like McDuffie, Barron is capable just about anywhere as a defensive back but at his best inside as a slot defender.
The Commanders drafted Mike Sainristil out of Michigan to fill that role, but moved him outside after others struggled to hold down the perimeter. Sainristil's success outside and Barron's versatility would give Washington defensive coordinator a talented duo with which to figure out his best alignment while relying on Marshon Lattimore to become the lockdown Pro Bowl caliber corner they traded for last November.
TE TERRANCE FERGUSON, OREGON
"With other tight ends taking a step back on Friday with their performance at the combine, Ferguson might have secured a Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) spot with a position-best 4.63-second 40 (1.55 10-yard split). His 39-inch vertical and 10-2 broad jump met expectations, as well," Reuter says. "The former Duck caught everything thrown his way with ease during the workout, reeling in a ball thrown above his head on a deep route and toe-tapping on the sideline in a jump-ball drill. He had suddenness in his routes that many of his fellow tight end prospects lacked, separating himself in a competitive group."
Ferguson flashed some good things as an athlete and pass catcher. The problem is, if you have doubts about his NFL future they'll come as a blocker in a league where every tight end needs to catch passes and help protect quarterbacks or pave the way for ball-carriers.
It is well known that it can be difficult to really showcase any blocking improvements at the scouting combine and the same goes for pro days because of the lack of legitimate defender engagement at such events.
Because of this, any NFL team that moves Ferguson up their boards will do so without proof positive his blocking ability has actually gotten any better since he wrapped his college career.
CB MAXWELL HAIRSTON, KENTUCKY
Commanders fans probably wouldn't be all that happy to see another slender cornerback join the roster after the failed expirement that was Emmanuel Forbes, but if he comes after the first round it might be easier to swallow.
Given his size naturally presents a problem when it comes to facing physical receivers like Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown and helping to stop running backs like - well - the Eagles' Saquon Barkley, we'd be more than a little surprpised if Hairston landed with Washington, but he was still one of the better shows to catch in Indianapolis this weekend.
"Hairston added four pounds since the Reese’s Senior Bowl (179 to 183) but still posted a head-turning 4.28-second 40, the best time of the combine so far," Reuter noted. "The 5-11 1/4 corner took a much-deserved victory lap after that run. His 39 1/2-inch vertical, 10-foot-9 broad jump and fluid hips in position drills also stood out. Hairston smoothly caught passes in position drills, backing up his five-interception effort from 2023. We might have seen similar production from him in 2024 if not for the shoulder injury that sidelined him for five games."
