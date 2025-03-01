Commanders assistant GM reveals NFL Draft strategy ahead of Combine
The Washington Commanders are getting ready for the 2025 NFL Draft, which is set to take place next month.
Commanders assistant general manager Lance Newmark spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and shared a little bit as to what the team might be up to going into the weekend.
Commanders should have busy draft season
"Well, we have a lot of free agents and we only have 47 players on our roster, so we have to look at everything again," Newmark said at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"We have to really address our entire roster again. And to say that this is one specific area that's more important than another would be inaccurate. Obviously, we like a lot of what we had last year and we were excited about that team and we did some good things. And we'll try to get a lot of that core back. But to me, we're addressing the whole roster every time this we go through this and with where we are numbers wise, we're looking at everything."
The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
