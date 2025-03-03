3 receivers and running backs who helped their NFL Draft stock at the combine
While we're all fully immersed in the Washington Commanders' trade for San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel over the weekend, the NFL Scouting Combine progressed and eventually concluded.
On Day 3 of drills the quarterbacks, running backs, and receivers took to Lucas Oil Stadium to showcase their talents for the Commanders.
Outside of quarterback, there's no shortage of potential fits for Washington in this group–even with Samuel inbound–and here are three who rose their stock according to NFL.com's Chad Reuter that the franchise could target this April at the NFL Draft.
WR MATTHEW GOLDEN, TEXAS
Golden has been a popular mock draft target to the Commanders at No. 29 so far. With the Samuel trade pending just a physical to be finalized when the new league year begins in less than two weeks, there may not be as big a need at the position, but it doesn't erase the group altogether.
The Texas Longhorns star was already considered a fringe player who may or may not be available at No. 29, and after a strong combine he may have altered that reality just a bit.
"Golden continued to build momentum in Indianapolis, running a blistering 4.29-second 40 -- the best time of any combine receiver this year -- and 1.49-second 10-yard split at 5-foot-11, 191 pounds," Reuter noted. "He did not participate in the jumps or position drills on Saturday, but the game film will speak for itself. Combining his elite speed with the reliability and toughness he showed at Texas should cement his status as a first-round prospect."
That kind of speed is coveted by all NFL teams, so if he's there when Washington makes its first pick, he'll absolutely be in the discussion.
WR JAYDEN HIGGINS, IOWA STATE
Higgins' college career was solid, his Senior Bowl was good, and his Scouting Combine performance is going to make this arguably one of the most productive pre-draft processes of any soon-to-be rookie.
Higgins ran a 4.47 40-yard dash which at 6'4 is very good.
Still, Higgins isn't going to get Day 1 buzz most likely, but his Day 2 status is all but solidified and a strong Pro Day will lock him in as a second or third round target of any team who could use a tall receiver with the ability to get downfield and climb the ladder to high-point passes.
RB BHAYSHUL TUTEN, VIRGINIA TECH
In recent mock draft episode of Locked On Commanders we got Tuten on Day 3, but the truth of the matter is he's got Day 2 potential, for sure.
"On Saturday he led all combine RBs with a 4.32-second 40-yard dash and 40 1/2-inch vertical. His 10-10 broad jump at 206 pounds turned heads, too. The 5-9 1/4 back showed why he was a regular contributor in the passing game during his college career, smoothly grabbing throws during drills," Reuter says. "While he doesn’t possess elite change-of-direction ability (4.41-second 20-yard shuttle), Tuten has some make-you-miss in the open field, portending dual-threat contributions at the next level."
If Tuten doesn't start seeing some Day 2–or at least very early Day 3–love in more mock drafts after this we'll be surprised. Considering the Commanders don't have a fourth or fifth round pick right now, he may have tested his way out of our future mock drafts, but that doesn't mean he's a player that should be disregarded altogether because of his good testing.
