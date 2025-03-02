Commanders owner sends message after Deebo Samuel trade
The Commanders pulled off the first trade of the NFL offseason by sending a fifth-round 2025 draft pick to the San Francisco 49ers for star wide receiver Deebo Samuel. While both franchises agreed upon the trade, it won't become official until the new league year starts on March 12th.
The trade gifts offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Jayden Daniels another skilled playmaker opposite of Terry McLaurin, and should help elevate the offense as Samuel possesses a unique skill set that allows him to be lined up at pretty much any position.
Following the trade, many took to social media to express their thoughts on the trade, and that includes Washington part owner Magic Johnson, who knew that Daniels would be all smiles about the trade when running into him at the USC vs. UCLA basketball game.
The intrigue is there for Samuel in terms of what he will be able to add to an already potent offense. The six-year NFL vet is one of the most dynamic players in the entire league and can be used in a multitude of ways to get open or create plays for others as a decoy, so Kingsbury will have fun scheming up plays with a versatile weapon such as Samuel.
Over his career with the 49ers, Samuel only topped the 1,000-yard mark once in the receiving category but has found a knack for also being a lethal threat running the ball. This past season, however, things got a bit tense with Samuel as he appeared to not be all that happy in San Francisco - causing many to speculate on his character at moments.
Getting Samuel for a fifth round draft pick seems like a steal and for the Commanders it was quite the bargain for a player whose ceiling is awfully high and still potentially in the prime of his career.
With a new change of scenery, the hope is that Samuels returns to being a dominant force on the offensive side of the ball - allowing for Daniels and company to succeed in all facets of the game as they look to contend for a Super Bowl.
READ MORE: Commanders make hilarious announcement after Deebo Samuel trade
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Did Dan Quinn give a hint during combine week about Commanders trading for Deebo Samuel?
• Cowboys fan media personality reacts to Commanders trade for Deebo Samuel
• 3 NFL Draft prospects who helped themselves on DB/TE day at the Scouting Combine
• NFL insider provides updates on 3 potential Commanders trade targets