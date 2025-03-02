Deebo Samuel’s trade to Commanders gets awesome reaction from ex-49ers teammate
The Washington Commanders made a big move this weekend by trading for star wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. This deal gives the Commanders another explosive playmaker on offense, pairing him with Terry McLaurin and rising star quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Samuel has been a fan favorite in San Francisco, known for his ability to make plays as both a receiver and a runner. However, his numbers dipped last season, but with a fresh start in Washington, he’ll have a chance to prove he’s still one of the most exciting players in the league.
The trade didn’t just shake up the league—it also got a reaction from one of Samuel’s closest teammate, George Kittle. The 49ers’ star tight end shared his excitement on social media, posting: “My brother! Go be great!” The two have been teammates since 2019 and have built a strong friendship, so it’s no surprise Kittle is cheering him on, even from afar.
This move also reunites Samuel with Commanders general manager Adam Peters, who helped draft him while working in San Francisco. Washington hopes this connection, along with the team’s new coaching staff, will help Samuel get back to his best form.
With the Commanders aiming to make noise in the NFC East, adding a versatile playmaker like Samuel could be a game-changer. Now, fans will wait to see how he fits into the offense and whether he can help take the Washington Commanders to the next level.
