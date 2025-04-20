Award winning offensive lineman says he's met with Commanders
The Washington Commanders are preparing for their second NFL Draft under general manager Adam Peters.
Their first, highlighted by quarterback Jayden Daniels, helped the Commanders rapidly remodel a four-win team into a Super Bowl contender in just one year.
For the second, there may not be a Heisman Trophy-winner on the Washington horizon, but that isn't keeping Peters and his staff from potentially targeting award-winning players.
In a recent interview with The Draft Network, Rimington Trophy-winning center Seth McLaughlin shared, "I’ve met with a handful of teams virtually since the NFL Combine. I recently met with the Commanders, Cowboys, and Saints. I’ve met with a good little group. I’ve had a lot of fun in those meetings."
The Rimington Trohpy is awarded annualy to college football's premier centers. The fact McLaughlin won the award despite suffering a season-ending injury in mid-November is both impressive and a testitment to his abilities.
Part of his skillset that has impressed evaluators this draft season is his football IQ, something he shared in the same interview is something he's trying to showcase during these meetings.
"I’m an intelligent player, so it’s been fun to highlight my football IQ in those meetings. I’ve been breaking down film and explaining how we did things at Ohio State. I’ve been relaying that information back to NFL teams using their verbiage," McLaughlin says.
McLaughlin, in part due to his injury which figures to keep him out of football activities until at least mid-August, is currently a Day 3 projection in the upcoming NFL Draft, but may be worth the gamble given his proven track record of success on the field.
READ MORE: NFL insider suggests Commanders should make huge move in NFL Draft
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Analyst compares Commanders' mock selection to ex-Dan Quinn Cowboys star
• Commanders' veteran lineman carrying a chip on his shoulder into 2025
• Commanders keeping close eye on star RB prospect