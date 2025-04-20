Commander Country

Award winning offensive lineman says he's met with Commanders

The players shared in an interview that they've met with the Washington Commanders ahead of the NFL Draft.

David Harrison

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive line coach Justin Frye celebrates with offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin.
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive line coach Justin Frye celebrates with offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are preparing for their second NFL Draft under general manager Adam Peters.

Their first, highlighted by quarterback Jayden Daniels, helped the Commanders rapidly remodel a four-win team into a Super Bowl contender in just one year.

For the second, there may not be a Heisman Trophy-winner on the Washington horizon, but that isn't keeping Peters and his staff from potentially targeting award-winning players.

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin.
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a recent interview with The Draft Network, Rimington Trophy-winning center Seth McLaughlin shared, "I’ve met with a handful of teams virtually since the NFL Combine. I recently met with the Commanders, Cowboys, and Saints. I’ve met with a good little group. I’ve had a lot of fun in those meetings."

The Rimington Trohpy is awarded annualy to college football's premier centers. The fact McLaughlin won the award despite suffering a season-ending injury in mid-November is both impressive and a testitment to his abilities.

Part of his skillset that has impressed evaluators this draft season is his football IQ, something he shared in the same interview is something he's trying to showcase during these meetings.

"I’m an intelligent player, so it’s been fun to highlight my football IQ in those meetings. I’ve been breaking down film and explaining how we did things at Ohio State. I’ve been relaying that information back to NFL teams using their verbiage," McLaughlin says.

McLaughlin, in part due to his injury which figures to keep him out of football activities until at least mid-August, is currently a Day 3 projection in the upcoming NFL Draft, but may be worth the gamble given his proven track record of success on the field.

DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

