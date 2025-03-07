Commanders re-signing Bobby Wagner was no surprise
Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner’s future was uncertain following the 2024 season, as he was set to become a free agent.
However, there’s no more doubt as the Commanders has re-signed the future Hall of Famer, a move that comes with no surprise to those following their offseason priorities.
"I'm not surprised they got that done, you'd be shocked if they didn’t," according to The Athletic’s David Aldridge when discussing the Washington decision.
"His performance last year was more than you could have hoped for."
Wagner’s one-year deal is worth up to $9.5 million, with $8 million guaranteed.
At 35 years old in June, some might wonder how much he has left in the tank, but after a dominant 2024 season, he’s proven he’s got plenty left. Wagner finished the year with 132 tackles, two sacks, four passes defended, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in 17 games—earning him his 10th Pro Bowl selection.
Beyond his numbers, Wagner brought the veteran leadership the Commanders needed in Dan Quinn's first year as head coach, anchoring a defense that operated under a familiar system from their time together in Seattle from 2013 to 2014.
His decision to follow Quinn to Washington in 2024 paid off, helping the Commanders secure a wild-card berth and pull off upset wins over Tampa Bay and Detroit before losing to Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game.
With another strong season behind him and another vote of confidence from Washington, Wagner remains a cornerstone of the Commanders' defense. And if last year proved anything, it's this—he’s far from finished.
