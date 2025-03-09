Commanders' linebacker ranked third in position group during 2024 NFL season
Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner made it clear at the end of the 2024 NFL season that he wanted to come back for another.
The question really was, would it be for the Commanders or another team?
After a Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro season it made all the sense in the world for Washington to want Wagner back just as much as he wanted to keep playing, and that's exactly what the two sides made happen by agreeing to a new one-year deal that will keep the future Hall of Famer in burgundy and gold for another season.
Because of that deal, the Commanders will have arguably their most impactful defender back, and the third-best linebacker in 2024 according to Pro Football Focus.
"Wagner is an ageless wonder. In his age-34 season, he was still among the very best at his position. His 91.2 PFF run-defense grade ranked second among linebackers, his 86.3 PFF tackling grade placed third and his 90.9 PFF pass-rush grade ranked first," says PFF. "The veteran was the most valuable linebacker in football in 2024, worth 0.37 wins, beating out Zack Baun by .05."
Baun was a player some Commanders' fans wanted to see the team pursue if Wagner didn't come back, but that possibility was eliminated after the linebacker signed a new deal with the Philadelphia Eagles himself.
As it turns out, Wagner never considered playing anywhere but Washington, and judging by the name drop head coach Dan Quinn made at the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February, the team never considered moving away from him either.
