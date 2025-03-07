Commanders bring back Bobby Wagner on one-year deal
The Washington Commanders have secured the return of All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner.
The Commanders linebacker has signed a one-year contract worth up to $9.5 million, with $8 million guaranteed, those figures presented by NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
Washington will be relying on Wagner and his experience to help elevate its defensive this upcoming season, according to Ian Rapoport.
Wagner, a nine-time Pro Bowler and six-time First-Team All-Pro, spent the 2024 season with the Washington Commanders but also played for the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.
Wagner remained one of the NFL’s top linebackers in 2024. Starting all 17 games for the Washington Commanders, Wagner delivered another standout season, recording two sacks, 132 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, and an impressive 88.3 PFF grade—the third-best among 84 qualified linebackers.
The future Hall of Famer’s dominance earned him Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors as he helped lead Washington to the NFC Championship Game. However, their remarkable season ended in disappointment with a crushing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
As the Commanders gear up for the 2025 season, Wagner's re-signing shows the organization's commitment to building their defense. Fans should be optimistic that his presence will lead to improved performances and a deeper playoff run.
READ MORE: Commanders could draft Combine breakout star
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Bengals' EDGE Trey Hendrickson available for trade; Commanders should be interested
• Analyst pegs Jaguars' receiver Christian Kirk as 'primary slot' for Commanders
• Did Dan Quinn give a hint during NFL Combine about Commanders trading for Deebo Samuel?
• How Commanders trade for Deebo Samuel is tied to acquiring Marshon Lattimore