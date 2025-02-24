Commanders in danger of overpaying for free agent left tackle?
The Washington Commanders fell short of their goal of winning a Super Bowl but well ahead of their projected seven wins in 2024.
Making it to the NFC Championship Game is a great debut for Commanders general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn, but neither man is going to be satisfied until they're celebrating a Super Bowl Championship together.
Even then, neither man will be satisfied again until they win another. While Washington is going to do everything in their power to get over that hump this offseason, it needs to avoid overpaying for names who may not bring the production their price tag would indicate.
One of those names could be, according to NFL.com's Kevin Patra, Baltimore Ravens soon-to-be-free-agent left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
"Stanley is coming off one of his best seasons and he finally stayed healthy, playing a full slate of games for the first time since he entered the league in 2016," says Patra. "He remains one of the better tackles, able to win on an island. However, the combination of his extensive injury history and his age -- he'll turn 31 in March -- makes Stanley a gamble. Given the general dearth of quality offensive linemen, OTs who actually hit the open market will have dinero tossed at them, similar to how quarterbacks are pushed up draft boards every year. If the Ravens are willing to risk losing Lamar Jackson's blind-side protector by letting him hit free agency, doesn't that say something about his value?"
The Commanders have some time before diving into the free agent pool, and with an important week of interviews and evaluations coming at the annual NFL Scouting Combine, Peters and company will be hard at work planning the right moves. Mainly, ones that get them the most 'bang for their buck'.
And if they do sign Stanley, it'll be with every intention and belief that the investment will be well worth whatever price tag they ultimately agree to.
