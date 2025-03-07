Commander Country

Commanders Jayden Daniels reacts to Bobby Wagner re-signing

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is pumped with the team re-signing linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The 2024 season is in the rearview mirror but it was a tremendous season for the Washington Commanders after transforming from one of the worst teams in the league to one of its best as they reached the NFC Championship.

It was a spectacular turnaround for the Commanders but they will be itching for even more with last year under their belt and will have to do so by building through free agency, trades, and the NFL Draft.

One of those things has already been accomplished as the Commanders sent a fifth round draft pick to the San Francisco 49ers for Deebo Samuel. However, there is still plenty to get done as the Commanders could still trade star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and have a slew of free agents to either re-sign or let walk and then replace.

Another chip has now fallen for the Commanders' roster re-stack as future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner re-signed on a one-year deal to return to the DMV to once again lead the defensive efforts, and in a recent Instagram story post, quarterback Jayden Daniels couldn't be any more fired up about Wagner's return.

Jayden Daniels Instagram

Daniels and Wagner might play on different sides of the ball, but the latter has had an impact on the former as he has helped the rookie quarterback become a pro at his position in just his rookie season. So, there is no wonder why Daniels would be so excited, along with the franchise in being able to keep Wagner in Washington.

Wagner's play hasn't slipped a bit and is one of the most consistent and reliable middle linebackers the league has ever seen. He was the heartbeat of a middle of the pack defense a season ago and will look to expand on that in 2025 as long as the Commanders make all the right moves to fill the voids around him.

