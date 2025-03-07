Commanders Jayden Daniels reacts to Bobby Wagner re-signing
The 2024 season is in the rearview mirror but it was a tremendous season for the Washington Commanders after transforming from one of the worst teams in the league to one of its best as they reached the NFC Championship.
It was a spectacular turnaround for the Commanders but they will be itching for even more with last year under their belt and will have to do so by building through free agency, trades, and the NFL Draft.
One of those things has already been accomplished as the Commanders sent a fifth round draft pick to the San Francisco 49ers for Deebo Samuel. However, there is still plenty to get done as the Commanders could still trade star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and have a slew of free agents to either re-sign or let walk and then replace.
Another chip has now fallen for the Commanders' roster re-stack as future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner re-signed on a one-year deal to return to the DMV to once again lead the defensive efforts, and in a recent Instagram story post, quarterback Jayden Daniels couldn't be any more fired up about Wagner's return.
Daniels and Wagner might play on different sides of the ball, but the latter has had an impact on the former as he has helped the rookie quarterback become a pro at his position in just his rookie season. So, there is no wonder why Daniels would be so excited, along with the franchise in being able to keep Wagner in Washington.
Wagner's play hasn't slipped a bit and is one of the most consistent and reliable middle linebackers the league has ever seen. He was the heartbeat of a middle of the pack defense a season ago and will look to expand on that in 2025 as long as the Commanders make all the right moves to fill the voids around him.
READ MORE: Bengals' EDGE Trey Hendrickson available for trade; Commanders should be interested
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders could draft Combine breakout star
• Commanders trade for Deebo Samuel; What does that mean for Dyami Brown?
• As the Commanders' rival Dallas Cowboys clear cap space, don't expect big moves
• 3 quarterbacks in the 1st Round let new Jayden Daniels weapon fall to Commanders