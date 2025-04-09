Commanders' former star named biggest free agency loss
The Washington Commanders selected Jonathan Allen eight years ago in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Alabama.
Allen grew into one of the best defenders of this era in franchise history, logging eight seasons with the team. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings shortly after being cut by the Commanders.
Sports Illustrated writer Ryan Phillips believes that Allen is the biggest loss for the Commanders so far during free agency.
Allen is biggest loss for Commanders
"A two-time Pro Bowler, Allen found a big contract when the Vikings handed him $51 million over three years this offseason. The 30-year-old only played in eight games during the 2024 campaign as a torn pectoral muscle sidelined him. Allen has fallen off a bit since his most recent Pro Bowl season in 2022 but is still a formidable presence up front," Phillips writes.
The Commanders replaced Allen by signing Javon Kinlaw from the New York Jets, hoping that he will be able to replace the longest-tenured defensive player on the roster.
