Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels receives special gift
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels made waves in his first NFL season, breaking records and leaving a strong impression on the city. So when another D.C. superstar made history, Daniels didn’t hesitate to show love.
After Capitals legend Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record with 894 goals, Daniels took to social media to send a heartfelt message. “Keep putting on for D.C., legend,” Daniels wrote. “Hopefully, one day, I could be up there with you, but man, you’re an inspiration to all.”
It didn’t take long for the Washington hockey club to respond. In a gesture of appreciation, they gifted Daniels a custom cherry blossom jersey—one of the team’s most beloved alternates, featuring pink floral details under the Capitals logo.
The move was a sign of mutual respect between two D.C. stars at very different stages of their careers—one already cemented as a Hall of Famer, the other just beginning what fans hope will be a legendary run of his own.
Daniels expressed his gratitude, thanking the Capitals organization and saying he appreciated the love. “I gotta rock this soon,” he added.
As the city rallies behind its young quarterback, moments like this show just how tightly knit the D.C. sports community is. From the ice rink to the football field, greatness recognizes greatness—and the District takes care of its own.
