How the Commanders could be challenged by the Cowboys and Giants in 2025
The Washington Commanders didn't quite go worst-to-first in the NFC East Division, but they came close.
Forcing the Philadelphia Eagles deeper into December than they'd have preferred to win the division title, the Commanders climbed the ladder of NFL supremacy much faster than anyone expected following the hires of general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn.
While it was a special season in Washington last year, it isn't the first time we've seen a team experience that degree of growth, and this year, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are looking to be the next two to do it.
NFL.com writer Eric Edholm recently pegged the Cowboys and Giants as teams who need to ace their drafts, and if they do, they could threaten to knock the Commanders back down a peg.
GIANTS HAVE THE STEEPEST CLIMB
"Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen know they need to produce. More wins. Better draft picks. Improved quarterback production. The whole nine yards. This upcoming season must prove the Giants are headed in the right direction, or owner John Mara’s postseason decision on their fate could be different this time around," Edholm writes.
"It starts with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. Have the Giants done enough at quarterback to pass on one there? ...If New York passes on one and selects a blue-chip talent such as Colorado’s Travis Hunter, it could be a franchise-changing decision."
With veteran quarterback Russell Wilson expected to lead the Giants' offense, adding a talent like Hunter's to second-year receiver Malik Nabers would be incredibly threatening.
Given that New York has four more picks in the first 105, Edholm also points out the team can be aggressive in potentially trading up to get a quarterback of the future, or more talent to build around Wilson, even if for only one year.
Hunter alone wouldn't solve all of the Giants' problems, but he would certainly help them fill a major gap. If they choose to play him on defense, he'd add talent to an already solid group, with linebabcker and line needs waiting to be addressed with the rest of their picks.
COWBOYS LOOKING TO SHAKE BAD VIBES
"It has been a strange few years for the Cowboys. The offseason passivity is nothing new -- just ask Dallas fans about it -- but that has led to growing frustration, especially after the rival Eagles dominated in the Super Bowl. A coaching change from Mike McCarthy to Brian Schottenheimer has only muddied the waters, even if it turns out to be the right move," writes Edholm.
"The Cowboys still have some sizable holes on both sides of the ball. On defense, they might need more run stoppers and help in the secondary. On offense, they could use playmakers at running back and receiver. ...The Cowboys must find ways to add talent between now and August to give Schottenheimer a chance Year 1."
To say things have been a mess in Dallas recently would be an understatement. The latest blow to the outter shell of 'America's Team' that isn't so much anymore, is former defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence saying in no uncertain terms that his former team will never win a Super Bowl with the way things are currently run.
Of course, no Washington fans are jumping at the idea of the Cowboys regaining their previous levels of success in the division, but that won't stop the franchise from making an attempt at securing some of the leaks that have come from departing players and bad contracts over the years.
