Newest Washington Commanders’ star Deebo Samuel breaks silence on weight issues
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel has responded to concerns about his weight, which have followed him throughout his career.
The Commanders' newest offensive weapon faced speculation that he entered the 2024 season nearly 20 pounds overweight, an issue that had been on the 49ers' radar since he arrived in the NFL.
Matt Barrows of The Athletic noted that Washington had also been aware of the challenges tied to Samuel’s conditioning.
“I’m not going to say the number, but I asked what was Deebo’s high point weight-wise last season, and it meshes with what you said a couple of weeks ago. It got really high, and there may have been reasons for that—not able to work out because of pneumonia, not able to work out because of injuries. But that’s a concern. I think the 49ers had that concern the minute he showed up in Santa Clara in 2019, and it never fully went away.”
Samuel, never one to stay silent on criticism, took to social media to clarify the issue. He revealed his weight reached 225 pounds last season, attributing the increase to a battle with pneumonia and injuries that limited his ability to train.
“225 to be exact… Can’t wait till this season start. Fresh start new Bo.”
With his trade to Washington now official, Samuel is looking forward to a fresh start. He joins a Commanders offense that already features standout wide receiver Terry McLaurin and rising quarterback Jayden Daniels. Washington is hopeful that Samuel’s versatility will add a new dimension to their attack, provided he stays in peak condition.
As Samuel embarks on this next chapter, he’s determined to put doubts behind him and prove that he’s still one of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers.
