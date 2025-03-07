Deebo Samuel releases special statement to 49ers fanbase after Commanders trade
Ever since the Washington Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel, emotions have run high—not just among San Francisco and Washington fans, but for Samuel himself.
A week after the blockbuster trade, Samuel opened up about the move in The Player's Tribune, sharing a heartfelt letter to 49ers fans while also explaining why Washington feels like the right place for him.
Samuel reflects on his journey from Spartanburg, South Carolina, to San Francisco, the deep bonds he built there, and why he's embracing this fresh start with the Commanders. It's a personal testament to his gratitude for the 49ers and his excitement for what's ahead in Washington.
He begins by recounting his emotional conversation with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during his January exit interview when he requested a trade. The moment was particularly difficult for Samuel because of his close relationship with Shanahan.
"Kyle knows damn near everything that I've been through in my life, and I damn near know everything he done been through," he wrote. "It's a bond you could never break."
Samuel also reflects on the other connections he made in San Francisco. "The memories that I got with Kyle, with [GM] John [Lynch], with [QB] Brock [Purdy], with [LT] Trent [Williams], it all came rushing back," he shared.
But former teammate Brandon Aiyuk first put the Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels on Samuel's radar.
"We used to chill, watch LSU games, and I knew he was going to be a stud," he wrote. "I started watching Jayden because of Aiyuk—that's like his best friend."
When it came time to decide on his next destination, Washington was already at the top of his list. "I think this is one of the best possible fits for me, where I can go in and help a team," Samuel said. "Honestly, when my agent asked me where I wanted to go, this was one of the teams at the top of my list.
Beyond Daniels, Samuel is eager to team up with fellow receiver Terry McLaurin and reunite with familiar faces on the Commanders' coaching staff.
“I've got some connections already with the coaching staff. Definitely ready to work with Terry for sure, because we came in the league at the same time. I've heard how hard he grinds," Samuel shared.
Now, Samuel is looking ahead to what's next. "I'm just ready to match the energy and get to it," he said. "Shit… I got a feeling this season is about to be one of them ones."
And to Washington, Samuel has a simple message:
"D.C., we coming."
