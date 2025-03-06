Commanders GM pulls off Deebo Samuel trade after 49ers GM settles for less
The Washington Commanders no longer need to search for additional wide receiver help this offseason after acquiring Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers.
A move that no one had seen coming, the Commanders acquired the star wide-received in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.
49ers general manager John Lynch initially sought a fourth-round selection but ultimately settled for the Commanders General Manager Adam Peters offer. The move reunites Peters with Samuel, as the two were previously together in San Francisco when Peters served as the team’s assistant GM.
At 28 years old, Deebo Samuel is a versatile offensive threat who can make a game-changing impact as both a wide receiver and a running back. In the 2024 season, he recorded 51 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 13.1 yards per catch. Though injuries have slowed his production in recent years, his potential to transform an offense remains undeniable.
For the Commanders, this trade clearly signals their intent to provide rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels with the tools to succeed. Adding Samuel to the offense that already includes Terry McLaurin gives Washington an explosive trio that can stretch defenses and create matchups that will keep defensive coordinators up at night.
Meanwhile, the 49ers clear cap space and move forward with their offensive core of George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey. Though Samuel was a key piece of their offense, his departure opened the door for younger players to step up.
If Samuel stays healthy, this trade could be a major steal for Washington, as Peters continues reshaping the franchise in his vision.
