Commanders’ Jayden Daniels receives shoutout from the NFL commissioner
The Washington Commanders went from the basement of the NFL to the penthouse rather quickly.
As one of the final four teams remaining in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy last season, the Commanders joined the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Philadelphia Eagles as the last teams left standing before the Super Bowl.
Of course, Washington still left the season disappointed after falling just two wins shy of the franchise's fourth Super Bowl championship, but there's still no denying how amazing the rise has been for the once-beleaguered organization.
"Jayden helps," quipped NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell when commenting on the meteoric rise the Commanders have experienced under new managing partner Josh Harris.
Speaking at the press conference to announce a new deal between the franchise and the city of Washington D.C. to return the team's playing arena to the capital, Goodell commented further on the recent turn of success the new leadership group has helped usher in.
"I would say that the league view is incredibly positive," Goodell said of Washington. "One, Josh coming in, and I think making a commitment to this franchise that they were going to be one that this community would be proud of. Obviously, every owner that comes in hopes to have the winning tradition reestablished quickly. I think Josh may have been ahead of his timetable a little bit."
Harris interjected that having a good general manager and head coach helps, leading to Goodell's quip about Daniels.
Things are good for the Commanders these days, and it is true that Daniels helps. Harris is right as well that general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn certainly deserve their share of credit, as does the managing partner himself.
Seems that 'doing hard (stuff) with good people' is the right approach after all.
