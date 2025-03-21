'Highly motivated' Commanders WR ready to experience playing with Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders have a young star in quarterback Jayden Daniels, and to help him out the team traded for star wide receiver Deebo Samuel this past off-season.
The Commanders are looking to build on the last season and hope that adding Samuel will boost them to another level in 2025.
Samuel shared at his first press conference that Brandon Aiyuk, a former 49ers teammate who played alongside Daniels at Arizona State, was always gushing over the quarterback.
"My boy is going to win the Heisman," was all B.A. used to say. "This is what my boy is going to do, this is what my boy is going to do," Samuel said. "He came to the league and played incredibly well after winning the Heisman. All of Aiyuk's predictions came true."
"Just to see him grow and see how well he played last year I was like, man why not try to come over here and help in any aspect that I can."
As for Samuel, he enters a crucial stage of his career with his own future in focus. When asked about his mindset heading into a contract year and a new situation, he made it clear that his motivation is at an all-time high.
“I, I’m very motivated,” Samuel said. “I’m just ready to get back to work. I’m just ready to get around a group of guys, meet with the players and we just go from there.”
Samuel hadn't had his best season since 2021, when he finished with career best 1,405 receiving yards leading the NFL with 18.2 yards per catch, with six TDs, and added 365 rushing yards and another six scores.
The Commanders are looking forward to Samuel returning to that form and helping pushing Daniels and this team to new heights.
READ MORE: Deebo Samuel’s simple 3-word reason for joining Commanders
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders star WR Deebo Samuel fires back at weight critics with bold message
• Colin Cowherd gives strong take on Commanders’ Deebo Samuel
• Lions seek major rule change after Commanders ended Super Bowl dreams
• Veteran LB re-signs with Commanders, credits team culture for easy decision