Deebo Samuel’s simple 3-word reason for joining Commanders
The Washington Commanders have been heavy hitters this offseason both in free agency and on the trade market. They haven't focused on just one side of the ball either, improving both their floor and ceiling on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
The moves the Commanders have made were partially out of necessity as they had the second-most free agents to hit the open market this period but more so to build off their NFC Championship run from a season ago.
With the culture now shifted in Washington, the front office has done a fantastic job with surrounding their star players with others who are sure to raise the successes that they have recently seen.
One of those more splashy moves the Commanders made this offseason was trading for Swiss army knife wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers to give Jayden Daniels another weapon to even further elevate an already potent offense. Samuel, who was noticeably disgruntled last season with the 49ers, likely was heading elsewhere no matter what based on the trajectory of his former team and now lands with a team that is expected to be in contention for Super Bowl LX.
After restructuring his contract for the 2025 season and the official signing of it, Samuel attended his opening press conference where he gave a straightforward answer as to why he wanted to join the Commanders.
"I like winners."
The one-time All-Pro is not unfamiliar with success after reaching the playoffs for the majority of his career along with two Super Bowl appearances.
Clearly winning is important to Deebo and after witnessing what happened in San Francisco last season, it became clear why he felt the way he did and why he made the ultimate decision that he needed a change of scenery to achieve his ultimate goal of getting that illustrious Super Bowl ring.
Samuel didn't have quite the season that most expected out of him last season but he now has a chance to get back to his old ways in Washington. The Commanders and Jayden Daniels now have plenty of weapons at their disposal, and with attention being paid to so many playmakers, Deebo could find himself the beneficiary leading to a well-deserved bounce-back season.
READ MORE: Why the Commanders should call Chargers about first-round guard
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• One big mistake the Commanders could make in the NFL Draft
• Lions seek major rule change after Commanders ended Super Bowl dreams
• Veteran LB re-signs with Commanders, credits team culture for easy decision
• Details revealed as Commanders star Deebo Samuel gets new contract