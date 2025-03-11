Commanders sign ex-Saints 29-year old to $10 million deal
The Washington Commanders got back to work Tuesday afternoon building their roster for the 2025 NFL season a bit more by adding a player to replace one they lost on Monday.
After safety Jeremy Chinn left the Commanders for the Las Vegas Raiders on a multi-year deal, the Commanders were left with a hole to fill, and a very particular one at that.
Getting a safety is one thing, getting one who can help in run defense while also covering at least a little bit is a little harder. Washington took a swing at finding one by agreeing to sign veteran Will Harris from the New Orleans Saints.
"The Commanders have agreed to terms with S Will Harris on a two-year, $8 million (deal) with a max value of $10 million," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, later confirmed to CommanderGameday by a team source. "Former third-round pick of the Lions heads to Washington after a season with the Saints."
Harris came out of Boston College in 2019 and in his first three seasons established himself as a starter in Detroit. Starting all 17 games of the 2021 season for the Lions, Harris racked up 93 total tackles including 62 solo while forcing one fumble, notching half a sack, and defending four passes.
The 29-year-old is scheme versatile and has experience as a safety/linebacker hybrid, free safety, and cornerback.
READ MORE: Commanders Trade For OT Laremy Tunsil, Send Four Picks to Texans
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders veteran safety could leave for Dolphins
• Promising WR leaves Commanders, agrees to $10 million deal with AFC team
• Washington Commanders make blockbuster trade with Houston Texans for Pro Bowl OT
• Commanders lose starting safety to $18 million deal with Raiders