Commanders' Magic Johnson on Laremy Tunsil trade: 'I'm so happy!'

Magic Johnson was quick to share his excitement for the Washington Commanders trading for Houston Texans star Laremy Tunsil.

Dec 15, 2024; Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) runs onto the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are making some changes to the offensive line by acquiring offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil in a trade with the Houston Texans.

The move has minority owner and NBA legend Magic Johnson excited for what's to come.

Laremy Tunsi
Aug 27, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) warms up during pregame during pregame against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Magic sounds off on Tunsil trade

"I'm so happy to hear that we have traded for Laremy Tunsil! He’s one of the best left tackles in the NFL and will help protect our superstar QB Jayden Daniels. Super job to our GM Adam Peters," Johnson tweeted.

The goal of the Tunsil trade was to protect Daniels, and that's exactly what Washington hopes to accomplish.

The Commanders had it good with Brandon Coleman at left tackle last season, but now the team can move him to the right side or even inside at guard while Sam Cosmi recovers from his injury.

The move gives the Commanders a ton of flexibility, and they can spend the next several months figuring out how to configure the offensive line.

