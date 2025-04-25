Commanders strengthen offensive line with versatile pick Josh Conerly
ASHBURN, Va. — When the Washington Commanders were on the clock for the 2025 NFL draft, they made a move that strategically strengthened their offensive line by adding Oregon standout Josh Conerly to their roster. It was Conerly’s versatility that solidified the deal for the front office.
Conerly started 14 games at left tackle for the Ducks, but with the Commanders acquiring Laremy Tunsil this offseason, he won’t be securing that spot. However, the Commanders general manager praised Conerly’s adaptability when asked which position he would fill on the offensive line.
“Yeah, I think what's cool about our team and our program and how DQ coaches is it's competition and iron sharpens iron,” Peters said in a press conference after the draft pick. “So I think probably the only one I can say, and we'll leave these up to the coaches, the only one I can say is LT's going to be on at left tackle and then the rest of them, they'll compete for the rest of the spots.”
Conerly, a two-year starter at left tackle allowed just one sack with the Ducks, has the versatility to be moved to right tackle or possibly center—scenarios that Peters didn’t completely rule out.
“To answer your question more specifically, he can play guard. He can play tackle,” Peters said. “So he played both. He played a little right tackle in the Senior Bowl and that's not totally foreign to him, and he's practiced at it. So whether it's left guard, right guard, right tackle, I don't think it'll be center. Although I do think he could play center if we needed him to.”
The Commanders decision to secure the left tackle position with Laremy Tunsil provides clarity for the rest of the offensive line. With Conerly’s ability to plug and play, he could be the valuable piece of the puzzle the team was looking for to reinforce their offensive line.
