Commanders strengthen offensive line with versatile pick Josh Conerly

Commanders GM Adam Peters praised Conerly's versatility, hinting at his potential to fill multiple spots on the offensive line.

Joanne Coley

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ASHBURN, Va. — When the Washington Commanders were on the clock for the 2025 NFL draft, they made a move that strategically strengthened their offensive line by adding Oregon standout Josh Conerly to their roster. It was Conerly’s versatility that solidified the deal for the front office.

Conerly started 14 games at left tackle for the Ducks, but with the Commanders acquiring Laremy Tunsil this offseason, he won’t be securing that spot. However, the Commanders general manager praised Conerly’s adaptability when asked which position he would fill on the offensive line.

“Yeah, I think what's cool about our team and our program and how DQ coaches is it's competition and iron sharpens iron,” Peters said in a press conference after the draft pick. “So I think probably the only one I can say, and we'll leave these up to the coaches, the only one I can say is LT's going to be on at left tackle and then the rest of them, they'll compete for the rest of the spots.”

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr.
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. (76) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Conerly, a two-year starter at left tackle allowed just one sack with the Ducks, has the versatility to be moved to right tackle or possibly center—scenarios that Peters didn’t completely rule out.

“To answer your question more specifically, he can play guard. He can play tackle,” Peters said. “So he played both. He played a little right tackle in the Senior Bowl and that's not totally foreign to him, and he's practiced at it. So whether it's left guard, right guard, right tackle, I don't think it'll be center. Although I do think he could play center if we needed him to.”

The Commanders decision to secure the left tackle position with Laremy Tunsil provides clarity for the rest of the offensive line. With Conerly’s ability to plug and play, he could be the valuable piece of the puzzle the team was looking for to reinforce their offensive line.

Joanne Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

