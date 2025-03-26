Commander Country

Former Commanders quarterback could be traded again

The Washington Commanders traded one of their players last offseason, and he could be on the move again.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders had Sam Howell start 17 games for them in 2023, but his efforts resulted in a 4-13 campaign.

This led to the Commanders trading Howell to the Seattle Seahawks, where he served as a backup to Geno Smith.

Seattle traded Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, opening the door for Howell to start, but it was quickly closed after the team signed Sam Darnold.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes that the Seahawks could look to trade Howell again this offseason.

Sam Howel
Dec 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Howell on the move again?

“Howell is entering the final year of his rookie contract and could be available if the Seahawks aren’t planning to keep him beyond this season,” Knox writes.

“He won’t get a chance to compete for the starting job in Seattle, but he might be a viable option elsewhere … Turning just 25 in September, Howell is another young quarterback who could be viewed as an alternative to the 2025 QB class.”

The Commanders likely don't have space for Howell, considering they drafted Jayden Daniels and have backup Marcus Mariota signed for 2025, but there is hope for the former Washington starter to catch on with another team in need of a signal caller before he hits free agency next spring.

