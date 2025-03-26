Commander Country

Commanders pose toughest challenge for Super Bowl champion Eagles, per analyst

The Washington Commanders could give the Philadelphia Eagles the toughest time in their title defense.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders were one of just three teams that beat the Philadelphia Eagles last season before they won Super Bowl LIV.

Because of that, CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin labeled the Commanders as the biggest challenger for the Eagles in their run back to the Super Bowl.

READ MORE: Are the Washington Commanders the most improved team after free agency?

Jayden Daniel
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Commanders coming for Eagles

"They got trounced in the 2024 NFC title game, but the fact they made it there at all speaks to the franchise-altering talent of Jayden Daniels, whose rookie-year dynamism was even more pronounced than, say, that of C.J. Stroud the year prior. Now Daniels has a sturdier left tackle in Laremy Tunsil and a Swiss Army knife in Deebo Samuel to help fill out Dan Quinn's veteran-infused lineup," Benjamin writes.

The Commanders will have a chance to face the Eagles twice during the regular season, and there's reason to believe that the two rivals could also find each other once again in the playoff bracket in January.

READ MORE: Commanders could sign two-time Super Bowl champion pass rusher

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders could sign Super Bowl champion with Dan Quinn connection

• Commanders could make cornerback 'trade' with Chargers

 Former Commanders' rival the next quarterback to breakout?

• Commanders’ Jayden Daniels spotted at March Madness game with USC star JuJu Watkins

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News