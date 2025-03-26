Commanders pose toughest challenge for Super Bowl champion Eagles, per analyst
The Washington Commanders were one of just three teams that beat the Philadelphia Eagles last season before they won Super Bowl LIV.
Because of that, CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin labeled the Commanders as the biggest challenger for the Eagles in their run back to the Super Bowl.
Commanders coming for Eagles
"They got trounced in the 2024 NFC title game, but the fact they made it there at all speaks to the franchise-altering talent of Jayden Daniels, whose rookie-year dynamism was even more pronounced than, say, that of C.J. Stroud the year prior. Now Daniels has a sturdier left tackle in Laremy Tunsil and a Swiss Army knife in Deebo Samuel to help fill out Dan Quinn's veteran-infused lineup," Benjamin writes.
The Commanders will have a chance to face the Eagles twice during the regular season, and there's reason to believe that the two rivals could also find each other once again in the playoff bracket in January.
