Commanders add another 'playmaker' for QB Jayden Daniels in mock draft
The Washington Commanders aren't sitting idly by waiting for quarterback Jayden Daniels to take his next step toward full-fledged NFL stardom.
Instead, general manager Adam Peters has been hard at work spending valuable draft capital to bring Daniels a new weapon and a new blindside protector via trades. What the Commanders are losing in NFL Draft lottery tickets, they're gaining in stability for their young quarterback.
Despite the loss of draft picks this offseason, Peters still has plenty to work with as he continues to build his Washington roster, and pick No. 29 provides him another valuable opportunity to help Daniels' growth even further. At least it does, according to NFL.com Bucky Brooks' third mock draft version.
"The motivation to build around 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels could prompt the Commanders to take a playmaker early," Brooks says of his selection of Texas receiver Matthew Golden at No. 29.
As just the third receiver off the board–including Colorado receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter–Golden could prove to be the most successful out of the gate in this scenario.
While Hunter lands with the New York Giants and new quarterback Russell Wilson, the second receiver, Tet McMillan from Arizona, goes to the Los Angeles Rams, where he'll be behind Davante Adams and Puka Nacua as he tries to earn reps and targets.
Golden would be joining a team that values explosive ability with a quarterback who doesn't discriminate who his targets go to. The math is simple, getting open equals getting targets.
Even as a rookie, aided by a 4.29 40-yard dash time, Golden should be able to do that well and in Kliff Kingsbury's offense that likes to get the ball out quickly to playmakers on the perimeter it isn't hard to fathom a -1 air yards pass from Daniels turning into an explosive gain rather quickly.
Some will call it a 'luxury pick' with Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel already on the roster, but three years from now, it could be the best pick of 2025, if it happens.
