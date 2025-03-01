Commanders looking to 'press the pedal' while others 'recalibrate'?
The Washington Commanders are a team some expect to see try and thrust their window from opening to wide open by the end of the 2025 NFL Season.
At the top of the offseason trade target list is Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, but while the Commanders wait on that square dance to come to an end between team and player there are other players worth targeting as well.
Specifically, San Francisco 49ers receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, who may both be available for teams like Washington, for the right price.
"That typically happens with really good players. I remember two years ago having similar conversations. You get calls and you always listen to calls. Since Kyle (Shanahan) and I have been here, we've been the No. 2 cash-spending team. In the last four years, we're the fourth-highest cash-spending team. So at some point, you have to reset a little bit, or at least recalibrate. You can't just keep pressing the pedal," 49ers general manager John Lynch said at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to On SI reporter Grant Cohn.
"I think there's some good that can come out of that. We need to get younger. I think we're the oldest team in football after trying to make a run last year. I think it's good to constantly get younger. Our draft class last year was a great move toward that. We'll have four picks in the top 100. If the comp picks happen like we see it, we'll have 10 picks overall. We're excited about adding more youth to the great core of players we already have."
Four picks in the top 100 is great for San Francisco. Getting even more across the spectrum of the draft would be better, and trading valuable players like Samuel and Aiyuk could help them do that while ensuring last year's first round pick receiver Ricky Pearsall has room to grow.
With a solid crop of rookie receivers set to enter the league through the draft this year, the 49ers could shrink their payroll while adding more draft capital and getting younger. All of that is counted as upside for a team that is on the verge of needing to pay quarterback Brock Purdy.
On the flip side, the Commanders have up to four years before they have to pay quarterback Jayden Daniels, so getting recievers like Samuel or Aiyuk on the roster will cost more against the cap than a rookie, but could accelerate the opening of their championship window.
READ MORE: Could Commanders' new stadium deal hit a pregame snag?
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• A new but familiar name has just landed on the Commanders' WR trade radar
• Commanders urged to sign Super Bowl champion WR in free agency
• Commanders have to do one key thing with Jayden Daniels
• Commanders projected to land 5-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for Jayden Daniels