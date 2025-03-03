What Deebo Samuel's trade to the Commanders means for Terry McLaurin
The Washington Commanders made a major move by trading for Deebo Samuel, adding another top-tier playmaker to their offense. While some might wonder how this affects Terry McLaurin, the reality is that Samuel’s presence could actually help McLaurin take his game to the next level.
For years, McLaurin has been the Commanders’ go-to receiver, often carrying the passing game despite facing constant double teams and elite defenders. He’s been the primary focus of opposing defenses, limiting his ability to create explosive plays.
Now, with Deebo Samuel on the roster, defenses will have to spread their attention, creating more opportunities for McLaurin to get open. Instead of having to fight through multiple defenders on every play, he’ll see more one-on-one matchups, which could lead to bigger plays down the field.
Samuel’s versatility adds another layer to the Commanders’ offense. He’s not just a receiver—he can run the ball, line up in different positions, and make plays after the catch. His ability to move around the formation will force defenses to adjust, the Commanders offense harder to predict. That could mean more space for McLaurin to operate and more chances for him to showcase his deep-threat ability.
Rather than taking away from McLaurin’s role, Samuel’s arrival gives Washington a dangerous duo that can stretch the field and keep defenses on their heels. With Jayden Daniels at quarterback, having multiple elite targets will only help his development.
McLaurin has proven he can be a star on his own. Now, with Samuel by his side, he has a real chance to be even more productive and help turn the Commanders’ offense into one of the league’s best. Instead of worrying about targets, McLaurin should see this as an opportunity—to play in a more balanced offense where he can thrive.
If anything, Samuel’s presence should make McLaurin’s job easier and allow him to have one of his best seasons yet.
