Commander Country

What Deebo Samuel's trade to the Commanders means for Terry McLaurin

With Deebo Samuel joining the Washington Commanders, Terry McLaurin has a golden opportunity to thrive in a more explosive and balanced offense.

Joanne Coley

Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders made a major move by trading for Deebo Samuel, adding another top-tier playmaker to their offense. While some might wonder how this affects Terry McLaurin, the reality is that Samuel’s presence could actually help McLaurin take his game to the next level.

For years, McLaurin has been the Commanders’ go-to receiver, often carrying the passing game despite facing constant double teams and elite defenders. He’s been the primary focus of opposing defenses, limiting his ability to create explosive plays.

Now, with Deebo Samuel on the roster, defenses will have to spread their attention, creating more opportunities for McLaurin to get open. Instead of having to fight through multiple defenders on every play, he’ll see more one-on-one matchups, which could lead to bigger plays down the field.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Samuel’s versatility adds another layer to the Commanders’ offense. He’s not just a receiver—he can run the ball, line up in different positions, and make plays after the catch. His ability to move around the formation will force defenses to adjust, the Commanders offense harder to predict. That could mean more space for McLaurin to operate and more chances for him to showcase his deep-threat ability.

Rather than taking away from McLaurin’s role, Samuel’s arrival gives Washington a dangerous duo that can stretch the field and keep defenses on their heels. With Jayden Daniels at quarterback, having multiple elite targets will only help his development.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

McLaurin has proven he can be a star on his own. Now, with Samuel by his side, he has a real chance to be even more productive and help turn the Commanders’ offense into one of the league’s best. Instead of worrying about targets, McLaurin should see this as an opportunity—to play in a more balanced offense where he can thrive.

If anything, Samuel’s presence should make McLaurin’s job easier and allow him to have one of his best seasons yet.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

