Analyst commends Commanders for Deebo Samuel trade

The Washington Commanders acquired Deebo Samuel in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, a move that one particular analyst loves for the team.

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders shook up the NFL a little bit over the weekend by acquiring San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel for a fifth-round pick.

CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan praised the move, giving the Commanders an "A" for acquiring Samuel.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) walks on the field
Dec 10, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) walks on the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Commanders ace Samuel deal

"The Commanders had a clear need for a secondary pass catcher opposite of Terry McLaurin, and Samuel fills that need splendidly. While McLaurin topped 1,000 yards receiving for the fifth consecutive year, no other Washington pass catcher was able to cross that threshold. ... Samuel should come in and immediately warrant the second-most touches in the passing game for the Commanders," Sullivan writes. 

"As for the money angle of this trade, the Commanders had the third-highest amount of cap space prior to this trade and currently have an elite quarterback playing on his rookie contract, so they can easily extend themselves for Samuel. 

"This landing spot is also interesting for Samuel as it reunites him with current Commanders general manager Adam Peters, who was the vice president of player personnel for the 49ers when the team drafted him in 2019. Peters should have deep knowledge of what Samuel can bring to the offense and know how he'll fit with head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury."

It remains to be seen how Samuel will fit in Washington's offense, but it's safe to say that the ceiling has been raised for the Commanders.

