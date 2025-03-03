Commanders free agent offensive player getting buzz
The Washington Commanders are a week away from free agency beginning to take shape in the NFL, and there's one player in particular that could be leaving the nation's capital.
ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano named veteran tight end John Bates as a sleeper free agent to watch going into the next few weeks.
READ MORE: Deebo Samuel’s trade to Commanders gets awesome reaction from ex-49ers teammate
Commanders free agent offensive player getting buzz
"Tight ends with blocking prowess in the run game can get paid. Bates appears to be the next one, though Washington will look to keep him," ESPN writes.
The Commanders added Ben Sinnott in the second round of last year's draft and could look to add another rookie this year, but Bates finding a new landing spot would be a major loss for Washington.
Perhaps the rival teams interested in Bates can set his market, and then the Commanders can figure out whether it would be in their best interest to keep him on a new deal.
READ MORE: 3 NFL Draft prospects who helped themselves on DB/TE day at the Scouting Combine
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• How Commanders trade for Deebo Samuel is tied to acquiring Marshon Lattimore
• Commanders’ next move? Deebo Samuel trade signals major NFL Draft plans
• Did Dan Quinn give a hint during NFL Combine week about Commanders trading for Deebo Samuel?
• Cowboys fan media personality reacts to Commanders trade for Deebo Samuel