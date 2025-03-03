Commander Country

Commanders free agent offensive player getting buzz

The Washington Commanders may want to re-sign one of their free agents, but other teams could also be involved.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are a week away from free agency beginning to take shape in the NFL, and there's one player in particular that could be leaving the nation's capital.

ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano named veteran tight end John Bates as a sleeper free agent to watch going into the next few weeks.

"Tight ends with blocking prowess in the run game can get paid. Bates appears to be the next one, though Washington will look to keep him," ESPN writes.

The Commanders added Ben Sinnott in the second round of last year's draft and could look to add another rookie this year, but Bates finding a new landing spot would be a major loss for Washington.

Perhaps the rival teams interested in Bates can set his market, and then the Commanders can figure out whether it would be in their best interest to keep him on a new deal.

