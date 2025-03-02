NFL insider provides updates on 3 potential Commanders trade targets
There isn't a receiver available in the upcoming free agent market or in trade rumors that hasn't been tied to the Washington Commanders.
That is because, outside of receiver Terry McLaurin, the Commanders don't have a solidified player in that group on the roster for 2025.
Luke McCaffrey will be entering his second NFL season with Washington next season and while he's got plenty of potential there was hardly enough achieved in developing him to call the second job a filled position. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided updates on three potential trade targets for the Commanders while covering the NFL Scouting Combine this past week.
COOPER KUPP, LOS ANGELES RAMS
"The Los Angeles Rams star receiver, due $20 million–the Rams and Kupp himself have come out and said very clearly the Rams are intending to trade him and for sure there is going to be a market," Rapoport said. "Really the question though is, is there enough interest to do a trade where (a) team will take on his full salary? If not, it certainly seems a possibility for the Rams would be cutting Cooper Kupp."
Releasing Kupp is the likely move here for the Rams who would likely need to include a late Day 3 pick swap essentially paying another team to take on the receiver's saary. An alternate idea would be for Los Angeles to foot the bill for the salary, making the acquisition a bit more palatable for whatever team were to trade for Kupp.
DEEBO SAMUEL, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
"Also due 20 plus million dollars, he requested a trade, wants a new place (and) general manager John Lynch has said they were going to honor that request, for sure," Rapoport said of Samuel. "There is going to be interest in Deebo as well despite the big salary. Still plenty left, not yet 30. (A) team to watch, of course, will be the Washington Commanders. They have Adam Peters, the general manager there, former executive for the San Francisco 49ers."
Samuel, though expensive at his current price, would be an attractive fit for offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's offense as a Swiss Army knife type of player who could really help unlock the abilities of players like McLaurin on top of providing his own production.
The connection between Peters and Samuel provides a bit of a safety net here as some fans question the personality fit with the Commanders. Given that Peters is one of the architects of the culture in Washington currently if he signs off on bringing in Samuel there's a good chance the fit will be just fine.
NOTE: Deebo Samuel is being traded to the Washington Commanders, as reported Saturday evening.
BRANDON AIYUK, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
The final name in this update came as a bit of a surprise after the 49ers inked Aiyuk to a new deal after an extended, and very public, drama that unfolded largely on social media with some of the posts featuring Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Of course, Peters and Washington were tied to rumors of trading for Aiyuk. Those rumors were cranked to higher levels as the relationship between the receiver and Daniels were discussed and social media posts showed that friendship is as current and strong as ever.
"Speaking of John Lynch, he was asked about some rumors that teams have called or he's had conversations surrounding potentially trading Brandon Aiyuk, who is injured," Rapoport says. "He said they do want to get younger. Obviously there's a lot of cash to go around this offseason. Likely paying Brock Purdy. Just I would say a situation to keep an eye on for San Fran."
Meanwhile, all three situations are worth keeping an eye on for the Commanders.
