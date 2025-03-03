Commanders fans react to huge Deebo Samuel trade
The Washington Commanders have made a statement with their latest move, acquiring Deebo Samuel in a deal with the San Francisco 49ers that immediately alters the team’s offensive outlook.
Commanders fans took to social media to express their reactions, with many believing Samuel’s versatility could be a game-changer.
Meanwhile, others in Washington are debating whether the front office gave up too much to land the dynamic wideout. Here are some fan reactions on X from the Commanders first big move:
Commanders Fans Celebrate Deebo Samuel Trade
Not All Washington Fans Are Sold on Deebo Samuel
With the Commanders adding Samuel, fans will wait to see how this move will affect the franchise moving forward as they continue to work towards the goal of winning a championship.
The Commanders will have a chance to make more moves to help their team when the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 12.
