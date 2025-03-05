Commander Country

Commanders WR Dyami Brown could have major interest in free agency

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) tackles Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) during the first half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) tackles Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) during the first half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders could soon be approaching the end of the Dyami Brown era.

Brown, 25, is hitting free agency this offseason and the Commanders' trade for Deebo Samuel might insinuate that the team is going in a different direction at the position.

NBC Sports insider Matthew Berry predicts that Brown will receive interest from other teams, which could jeopardize his potential future with the Commanders.

READ MORE: What's next for Commanders after trading for Deebo Samuel?

Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) celebrates after a touchdown
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Brown could leave Commanders

"Teams are WR desperate and there are not a lot out there in free agency," Berry writes.

"Plus, this year’s draft class doesn’t have the same caliber of superstars like last year with Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., Marvin Harrison Jr. and (at least at the time it was thought) Rome Odunze. This is why you shouldn’t be shocked when Darius Slayton signs for what will seem like a ridiculous amount given his career production to date. Same for Dyami Brown."

Teams can negotiate with outside free agents on Monday and officially sign them on Wednesday, March 12.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

