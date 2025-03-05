Commanders WR Dyami Brown could have major interest in free agency
The Washington Commanders could soon be approaching the end of the Dyami Brown era.
Brown, 25, is hitting free agency this offseason and the Commanders' trade for Deebo Samuel might insinuate that the team is going in a different direction at the position.
NBC Sports insider Matthew Berry predicts that Brown will receive interest from other teams, which could jeopardize his potential future with the Commanders.
Brown could leave Commanders
"Teams are WR desperate and there are not a lot out there in free agency," Berry writes.
"Plus, this year’s draft class doesn’t have the same caliber of superstars like last year with Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., Marvin Harrison Jr. and (at least at the time it was thought) Rome Odunze. This is why you shouldn’t be shocked when Darius Slayton signs for what will seem like a ridiculous amount given his career production to date. Same for Dyami Brown."
Teams can negotiate with outside free agents on Monday and officially sign them on Wednesday, March 12.
