Commanders impressed by rookie WR’s fast NFL adjustment
The Washington Commanders have largely focused their attention on building up the offense around rising star quarterback Jayden Daniels this offseason. From free agency to the trade market and the NFL Draft, the Commanders have added plenty of key pieces that will impact the franchise in the present and the future.
Last month, Washington made five selections in the draft. While the haul was focused on first-round offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., the Commanders also brought in wide receiver Jaylin Lane in the fourth round and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt in the seventh round.
With the team hitting the field to begin OTAs on Wednesday, Washington is getting an opportunity to see how the rookies assimilate alongside the veterans.
Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury shared that the Commanders are trying to challenge Lane by moving him around in the wide receiver room. To this point, the former Virginia Tech standout hasn't blinked.
“Yeah, he can really roll. Fast, dynamic player had a great college career there and very hardworking, very conscientious about his preparation and he’s really picked things up quick," Kingsbury said according to CommanderGameday's David Harrison. "We've kind of moved around to try and challenge him inside, outside and he's picked it all up, so I'm excited to see how he develops and does in training camp.”
Lane will have to continue making a positive impression to have a chance at earning consistent playing time on offense. He's already grappling with players such as Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown, Luke McCaffrey, and K.J. Osborn.
That has Kingsbury keeping an open mind when it comes to early expectations for Lane and some of the other rookies.
"I mean it's a pretty loaded group so they're going to have to kind of get in where you fit in with this group and there's not a ton of footballs to go around," Kingsbury said. "So, both guys have really attacked it, great athletes, bring a lot of speed, dynamic players, and so we'll kind of see how this progresses throughout the offseason."
Lane's speed and athleticism may be his best assets for getting on the field quickly. He ran a 4.34-yard dash and 4.12 shuttle while adding a 40-inch vertical at the NFL Combine earlier this year.
The 5-foot-10, 196-pound wide receiver spent five years at the college level with Middle Tennessee State and Virginia Tech. In his two seasons with the Hokies, Lane appeared in 12 games and made 20 starts. He caught 79 passes for 1,004 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing 32 times for 167 yards and two more scores.
