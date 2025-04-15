Rival GM advises Commanders to protect Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders can breathe a little easier going into this year's NFL Draft knowing that they have their franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels.
Speaking from a place of experience, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane offered his take on the Commanders and advised them for their directions going into this year's draft.
Bills GM offers advice to Commanders
"Ultimately make sure he is protected," Beane said via ESPN insider John Keim. "How does he play as many games as possible? [Daniels is] an elusive runner as well, so having those conversations with him as well of being smart. We had to have a lot of those with Josh and sometimes still do. He can be a knucklehead sometimes.
"It's just showing him on film, 'Hey, you had an opportunity to get out of bounds. You had an opportunity to get down.' Having those discussions about when do you need to put your body on the line, and when do you not? You can't put him in bubble wrap, but [it's about] protecting him with the line and then him protecting himself."
The Commanders will look to protect Daniels further with some players during the 2025 NFL Draft, which takes place from April 24-26.
