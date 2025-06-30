Terry McLaurin needs contract extension from Commanders
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been a hot topic in the nation's capital all offseason long.
The third-round pick out of Ohio State in the 2019 NFL Draft has been exceptional since Washington drafted him and he has become an integral part of the team.
NFL.com writer Tom Blair named McLaurin as one of 10 players in need of a raise this offseason.
McLaurin among few who deserve raise
"Back in the summer of 2022, McLaurin was one of the few good things going in Washington, and the Commanders would have been foolish not to extend him," Blair wrote.
"Three years later, the Commanders would again be foolish not to extend him, but thankfully, they have many more good things going, starting with the total franchise rebirth sparked by Dan Quinn and Jayden Daniels. McLaurin was as reliably productive as ever in 2024, becoming one of just four players (along with Davante Adams, Mike Evans and Justin Jefferson) to clock 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of the past five seasons.
"And for the first time in McLaurin's career, all that production pushed his team to a winning record, giving the Pro Bowler a chance to feast on the playoff stage (14 catches for 227 yards and three TDs) during a thrilling Washington run that ended on Championship Sunday. The Commanders need McLaurin to make the most of the window of contention that Daniels flung open."
McLaurin has improved in every season with the Commanders, becoming Daniels' top target for the 2024 season.
If the Commanders are going to remain a Super Bowl contender, they need a receiver like McLaurin in the fold. If they don't, it could lead to Washington's regression as other NFC teams move up the ladder.
McLaurin could begin his training camp holdout in three weeks if a new contract isn't signed by July 22.
