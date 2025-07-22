Questions surround McLaurin's status with the Washington Commanders
The drama between the Washington Commanders and star receiver Terry McLaurin took another turn on Tuesday.
Despite comments by Commanders general manager Adam Peters on Tuesday morning that conversations between the two sides had been positive and moving forward, the situation developed further in a predictable way, with McLaurin failing to report for training camp.
In a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, he says, "Washington WR Terry McLaurin, who is seeking a new contract, did not report to training camp today, per source. McLaurin was not present for the Commanders’ conditioning test today that marked an unofficial start of training camp. All other players are present and accounted for, just not McLaurin."
Tuesday morning was the first chance we had to speak with Peters about the situation with McLaurin, one that the receiver called "frustrating" and "disrespectful" just a week before he was due to report.
"Just like with really all of our players, we're expecting everybody to be here today," Peters said.
The general manager also said, "we're having some good conversations and we'll continue to.”
Apparently, those conversations will have to take place with McLaurin absent from practice. There had been hope the veteran might report and execute a 'hold in' where he reported for camp, participated in meetings, but just didn't do on-field physical activiites. Some in his situation in the past have even opted to only hold out of team drills, conducting position drills as normal.
Training camp begins Wednesday, and while all eyes will be on quarterback Jayden Daniels and the players who are present, the absence of No. 17 figures to loom large as the sessions get underway.
For head coach Dan Quinn, whether McLaurin is there or not, his focus is sharp and pointed in only one direction, at getting the participating players where they need to be for the upcoming season.
Those preparations will hit another gear on Wednesday morning, the official start of the Commanders' 2025 Training Camp.
