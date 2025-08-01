Oddsmakers reveal a surprising favorite to land the Commanders star
The Washington Commanders have been very patient working with star wideout Terry McLaurin while trying to get a contract extension in place.
McLaurin skipped out on the Commanders' minicamp and has missed all of training camp thus far as he searches for top wide receiver money in a new deal.
The Commanders have not budged when it comes to what they believe McLaurin is worth for him to stay in Washington.
And thus, it was reported Thursday evening that McLaurin has officially requested a trade.
The timing of this couldn't be more awkward with the 2025 season so near, but it's not out of the realm of possibility in certain circumstances, such as these.
With McLaurin now on the block, DraftKings released odds for the most likely landing spots for the veteran star wide receiver.
Commanders Still the Favorite
The Commanders are still the favorites to retain McLaurin, even with their odds dropping from -425 to -250.
Outside of Washington, the teams with the next best odds are intriguing, with the Patriots and Raiders having any real shot at acquiring McLaurin. From there, the Chargers, Titans, Jets, Browns, Steelers, Cardinals, and Seahawks have an outside chance at bringing McLaurin in.
The initial reaction is that McLaurin won't be on the Commanders after requesting a trade, but this wouldn't be the first time we see a player demand a trade only to force the hand of the organization to meet their contract requests; see Lamar Jackson.
With it being so close to the start of the season, I believe this is the hand that McLaurin and his agent are playing. The hope from their side is that this will kick the front office into gear and give him what he wants.
For the Commanders, they can get a deal done, but will they want to shed a large portion of their cap and future to keep McLaurin around? Or, will they decide he isn't worth the investment and trade him for future assets or young talent?
