Commanders' Jayden Daniels opens up about leadership role
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been through a transformative first season in the league.
Daniels won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors last season, but he's approaching his second year with a new perspective.
Daniels shared what he thinks are the biggest changes between this time last year and now.
Daniels attacking new season differently
“I would just say more so playing the situation game-like as game-like as possible. First and second down, try not to take a sack if it's not there, throw the ball away," Daniels said.
"Work on the second play. Never know. I might be lucky enough to break a sack one time and keep my eye down field and let those guys work but other than that, always just trying to make it as game-like as possible.”
On top of that, Daniels' leadership has grown over the last 12 months. The Commanders will be relying more on Daniels in that regard as well.
"I think it's a standard that we set on the offensive side and I'm the one that's got to uphold the standard. That's if guys are false starting, the next guy up, stuff like that," Daniels said.
"Even for me, it's like holding myself accountable. If I mess up or look to [TE] Zach [Ertz], I'll look to guys like that to hold me accountable too. That's just holding leadership wise, not letting nobody fall underneath the standard.”
Daniels proved last season that he can be a franchise quarterback in the NFL. Now, he's being tasked with building consistency.
If Daniels can emerge as even more of a leader in his second season, the Commanders will be in better shape towards contending for a Super Bowl.
