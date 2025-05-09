These two high-profile additions are shaping the Commanders' offseason buzz
The Washington Commanders were arguably the surprise of the NFL last season, making an unlikely run to the NFC Championship behind new head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. To put it simply, the Commanders are probably a little ahead of schedule of where they thought they'd be this time a year ago.
To give the front office credit, Washington isn't sitting on its success. The franchise is doing its part to take advantage of Daniels' rookie contract and add talent to the roster.
A few months ago, the Commanders made a pair of blockbuster trades, acquiring left tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans and wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. In the process, Washington addressed its offensive line and added a flashy weapon for Daniels to pair with All-Pro Terry McLaurin.
The moves have the Commanders earning plenty of buzz with the team set to field one of the top projected offenses in the league.
Earlier this week, NFL.com's Tom Blair ranked the traded players who will make the biggest impact next fall. Tunsil and Samuel both found themselves inside the top 11.
Tunsil checked in at No. 2 overall as he'll be manning the left side of an offensive line that surrendered 50 sacks last season. His presence should be an instant boost for the Commanders. Tunsil only trailed Raiders quarterback, Geno Smith.
"Tunsil's new O-line is already in better shape than the unit he left in Houston, thanks to the 2024 additions of Tyler Biadasz, Nick Allegretti, and with 2025 first-rounder Josh Conerly Jr. joining the fray," Blair wrote.
"Tunsil was credited with just 2.5 sacks in Houston last season," Blair added. "With the five-time Pro Bowler locking down his blindside, Daniels should be able to better weather the challenges that will come with Year 2 and keep his development on the right track, which will make a huge difference in Washington this season and beyond."
Samuel found himself a little lower on Blair's radar at No. 7, the third-highest ranked wide receiver behind Dallas' George Pickens (No. 5) and Pittsburgh's DK Metcalf (No. 6).
"I was initially going to rank Samuel higher, maybe even with Tunsil, swayed by the name brand and some basic dot-connecting about how his defense-wrecking potential will pair with Jayden Daniels' playmaking ability," Blair wrote.
"But there are other, peskier dots to factor into the equation, like Samuel's career-low 8.7 yards per touch in 2024, and the amount of time that has elapsed (and the eight games he's missed) since his only Pro Bowl season in 2021," Blair continued. "So he sits here, just below the players who seem certain to make a big impact."
The reasoning makes sense as the Commanders are clearly banking on Samuel bouncing back and staying healthy. With that being said, there is hope that offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury will be able to use the veteran as a multi-faceted threat in Washington.
Samuel is only 29-years-old and four years removed from being named a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler.
Regardless, Tunsil and Samuel will both play a sizable role in how the Commanders' season unfolds next year.
