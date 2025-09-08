Commanders rookie has massive impact in NFL debut vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders are excited to see what comes next with offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr.
The first-round pick drew the start in his NFL debut as the Commanders beat the New York Giants 21-6. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn praised Conerly after his first game in the NFL.
“Yeah, we knew this was going to be a tough matchup just with the style of [DE Brian] Burns and [New York Giants LB Abdul] Carter are going to be there, [New York Giants DL Kayvon] Thibodeaux, and like good matchups, good tough things. But one thing that I've learned about Conerly, like he really does like a challenge," Quinn said.
"... Like the younger you are, man, like you want to like eat experience, I need them, I need every bit of it. And so, you grow, you make mistakes, you fail some, you do well and then he's the type of player that does learn from it. And so that's kind of what happens as you grow, and they seem to grow faster when you have the mindset like, I'm not going to do that again. I liked how this went and Josh certainly has that.”
Conerly looks strong vs. Giants
The Commanders gave Conerly the starting job at right tackle after training camp because he earned the right to be in the first unit over Andrew Wylie.
It wasn't an easy assignment for Conerly to start his career, but he held his own against one of the best front sevens in the NFL.
“I mean, I feel like it was great for me because I was able to get out there and kind of do what I do," Conerly said postgame.
"Obviously, let up a side, have some pressures, but at the same time, I feel like it was good to start out with someone like that. So, I know where to adjust and how to get better from there. And I feel like there’s a little bit of everything I need to get better at.”
Conerly will have a chance to continue his tough challenges when Micah Parsons lines up against him in Week 2 when the Commanders visit the Green Bay Packers.
