Commanders bring back Zach Ertz on one-year deal
The Washington Commanders decision to re-sign Zach Ertz ensures continuity at the tight end position heading into the 2025 season.
The Commanders agreed to terms with the veteran on a one-year, $6.25 million contract, which could reach $9 million with incentives, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Washington saw firsthand Ertz’s impact last season, as he played all 17 regular-season games and caught 66 of 91 targets for 654 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Commanders faith in Ertz stems from his reliability as a target for quarterback Jayden Daniels, particularly in the red zone. His seven touchdowns last season were his highest since back-to-back eight-TD seasons in 2017 and 2018 with the Eagles.
Ertz played a crucial role in the Commanders postseason run, tallying 18 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown, including an 11-catch, 104-yard performance in the NFC Championship Game vs the Philadelphia Eagles.
With Ertz leading the tight end group once again, the Commanders are poised to maintain their offensive weapons from last season. His veteran presence and chemistry with Daniels should make him a key piece in 2025 as Washington aims for another deep playoff push.
