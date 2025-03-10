Commanders sign TE John Bates to new contract before free agency
The Washington Commanders are fortifying their tight end room, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.
"The #Commanders have agreed to terms with TE John Bates on a three-year deal, sources say," Garafolo tweeted.
"A terrific blocker who has added 61 catches for 592 yards in four seasons in Washington, Bates returns alongside TE Zach Ertz, who re-upped with the team over the weekend."
READ MORE: Analyst proposes trade for Commanders to acquire Bengals' Trey Hendrickson
Bringing Bates back
Bates, 27, was a fourth-round pick out of Boise State in the 2021 NFL Draft by Washington, and he has been a consistent blocker for the offense in his four years with the team.
The move comes just days after the team re-signed Zach Ertz to a one-year deal, so this is a sign that the Commanders are content with their tight ends.
The Commanders will now be able to negotiate with outside free agents with the start of the legal tampering period before the new league year begins on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Commanders were only option for free agent LB Bobby Wagner
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders miss out on Myles Garrett as star pass rusher signs contract with Browns
• Commanders LB Bobby Wagner reacts to cutting Jonathan Allen
• Commanders trade target Myles Garrett's situation with Browns gets more dramatic
• Commanders star looking forward to playing with Deebo Samuel