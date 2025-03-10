Commander Country

Commanders sign TE John Bates to new contract before free agency

John Bates is staying with the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are fortifying their tight end room, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

"The #Commanders have agreed to terms with TE John Bates on a three-year deal, sources say," Garafolo tweeted.

"A terrific blocker who has added 61 catches for 592 yards in four seasons in Washington, Bates returns alongside TE Zach Ertz, who re-upped with the team over the weekend."

READ MORE: Analyst proposes trade for Commanders to acquire Bengals' Trey Hendrickson

Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) against the Arizona Cardinals
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bringing Bates back

Bates, 27, was a fourth-round pick out of Boise State in the 2021 NFL Draft by Washington, and he has been a consistent blocker for the offense in his four years with the team.

The move comes just days after the team re-signed Zach Ertz to a one-year deal, so this is a sign that the Commanders are content with their tight ends.

The Commanders will now be able to negotiate with outside free agents with the start of the legal tampering period before the new league year begins on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Commanders were only option for free agent LB Bobby Wagner

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders miss out on Myles Garrett as star pass rusher signs contract with Browns

• Commanders LB Bobby Wagner reacts to cutting Jonathan Allen

• Commanders trade target Myles Garrett's situation with Browns gets more dramatic

 Commanders star looking forward to playing with Deebo Samuel

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News